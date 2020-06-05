Oregon ACLU calls for the end of some devices at protests across the state

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon ACLU is calling for an end to the use of tear gas and flash bangs at peaceful protests across the state.
In a press release Wednesday, the organization said the use of tear gas has “no business being used in our streets, as we have seen by officers throughout Oregon especially in Portland, Eugene and Salem.”
In response to COVID-19, the ACLU is also asking police to avoid taking people to jail in group transportation if at all possible.
Devin Gooden graduated from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication with a Master’s degree in Sports Journalism.
She has spent most of her life in Atlanta, Georgia and received her undergraduate degree from the University of Georgia in Business Management.
When she’s not reporting, Devin practices yoga, reads thriller novels and loudly cheers for her beloved Georgia Bulldawgs.