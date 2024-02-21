Ashland School District names new superintendent

ASHLAND, Ore. — The Ashland School District named its new superintendent Tuesday night. Dr. Joseph Hattrick will begin his role as superintendent starting July 1.

Dr. Hattrick most recently served as a superintendent of the Rainier School District north of Portland. Hattrick has also served as a teacher and social worker over the last two decades of his career in education.

Ashland School Board Chair Rebecca Dyson said, “What really set Dr. Hattrick apart was his deep commitment to mental health. In addition to his Doctorate in Education, Dr. Hattrick has a master’s in social work and years of experience as a child therapist and counselor.”

Dr. Hattrick says that he wants to address the district’s financial situation while limiting the impact on students. He believes the community and district will be a great mutual fit.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.