Klamath Falls man Negasi Zuberi facing new charges

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — The Klamath Falls man accused of kidnapping a Seattle woman and holding her inside a makeshift prison cell in his home is now facing new charges.

Negasi Zuberi made national headlines after being captured in mid-July. He was initially charged with felony kidnapping and transporting a woman with sexual intent from Seattle to his home in Klamath Falls.

A new indictment says Zuberi is now facing a second kidnapping charge and attempting to escape from his Jackson County jail cell, among other additional charges.

The 30-year-old is now scheduled to go to trial this October.

