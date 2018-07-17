Breaking News: Fire near Bear Creek Greenway and Jackson County Expo

Central Point, Ore. – Due to a fast-spreading grass fire in the area of the Jackson County Expo, deputies are closing roadways in the area of Hamrick Road, Beebe Road, Biddle Road, Table Rock Road, Vilas Road, and Gebhardt Road. Please avoid the area as fire crews work to stop the fire. Additionally, the I-5 on and off-ramps at exit 33 in Central Point are closed.
As of 6:10pm, level 2 (Be Set) evacuations are currently in place for areas within 2 miles of the Jackson County Expo due to the fast fire growth. The Oregon Department of Forestry, along with several other agencies, is assisting Fire District 3.
The fire is currently estimated at 50 acres in size. A command post has been setup at the Family Fun Center.
According to a Facebook update from the Southern Oregon Veterinary Specialty Center in Central Point, they have evacuated all pets to the Phoenix Animal Hospital and ask that if your pet is hospitalized with them, to NOT go to the SOVSC location in Central Point.
