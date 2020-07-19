Cal Fire on the scene of two fires in Siskiyou county

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. — The Cal Fire Siskiyou Unit is on the scene of a 50 plus acre vegetation fire off Badger mountain.
As of 6 P.M. Saturday evening, an evacuation warning has been issued for the Humbug Hawkinsville area.
There is also a second fire burning in the area of Humbug it’s being called the Humbug fire and as of the last update was a five-plus acre vegetation fire.
Neither fire is contained at this point, and both causes are under investigation.
