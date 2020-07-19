Crews have fire line around 20-acre fire on Dead Indian Memorial, ODF says

Home
ASHLAND, Ore. — Oregon Department of Forestry is responding to a 20-acre vegetation fire in Ashland off of Dead Indian Memorial Road.

ODF Southwest District’s spokesperson Brian Ballou told NBC5 that crews have a fire line all the way around it at this point. There are at least two helicopters and bulldozers helping crews fighting the flames. Reports from the area say smoke can be seen coming from the fire.

There is no word on containment or cause right now. NBC5 has a reporter headed to the scene right now, stay with us as more details become available.

