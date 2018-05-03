California motor home chase ends in escape

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KGET/NBC News) – California authorities are searching for a convicted sex offender who led officers on a bizarre motor home chase Tuesday.
At a press conference Wednesday Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said their investigation began as a domestic violence call out of Santa Clarita Tuesday morning involving parolee Stephen Houk, 46.
Houk led authorities in a motor home pursuit that wound through Los Angeles and Kern counties Tuesday.
The chase eventually made its way back into Bakersfield and through surface streets and ended in an orchard north of the city. Houk was able to slip away, but his two children, an 11-month-old and a 3-year-old, were located by law enforcement and reunited with their mother.
