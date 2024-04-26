Medford School District proposes to cut 32 positions after budget shortfall

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Medford School District is rolling out what they are calling a comprehensive proposal, which includes cutting 32 positions, to address a $15 million shortfall.

Under the proposed budget, the district is suggesting a $7.5 million budget cut as well as utilizing $1.9 million of MSD’s reserves for the 2024-2025 fiscal year. More reductions will be implemented in the 2025-2026 school year.

Part of the $7.5 million in proposed cuts, include the elimination of a total of 32 positions across the district, 18 of which are certified positions which could include teachers and counselors. MSD says these cuts will be mostly through attrition, however they have laid out how and were they propose the staffing cuts to be made.

12.1% reduction in district-level administrators

8.2% reduction in school-based administrators

5.9% reduction in confidential, manager, and supervisors

2.5% reduction in certified staff which is teachers

0.9% reduction in classified staff

Citing similar challenges as other school districts in Oregon, MSD says the decision comes as a result of inadequate funding, inflation pressures, and declining enrollment. The district says it is facing underfunding in critical areas like special education, increasing costs without an increase in funding, as well as unfunded mandates.

Despite the obstacles, MSD says it “remains committed to preserving high-quality classrooms, including the educators who support them; safeguarding student wellness; ensuring continuing innovation; and keeping safety and security as a foundation.”

The Budget Committee will review the proposal from district officials on May 2. There will also be an opportunity for community members to weigh-in prior to the School Board’s option to adopt it in June.

MSD will also be evaluating underutilized elementary schools for potential consolidation. This comes as elementary age enrollment has seen a 24% drop since 2019. The district hopes this will optimize facility use and enhance student experiences, they expect to have a decision by early 2025.

More about Medford School District’s strategic financial planning efforts, are available here.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.