Car chase through Downtown Medford ends in arrest for two men

MEDFORD, Ore. — Two men are in custody after they led Medford Police on a car chase through Downtown Medford.
Medford Police said it first received a report of a stolen vehicle just after 3 P.M. Wednesday. 20 minutes later, an officer spotted the vehicle at main and almond the pursuit lasted for about 40 minutes. Police said it circled downtown multiple times and they were able to spike the car. However, police finally used a PIT maneuver to end the chase on Jackson and Columbus near downtown.
LaDarrius Anderson and Aaron Criss were both arrested for reckless driving and other charges.
Devin Gooden graduated from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication with a Master’s degree in Sports Journalism.
She has spent most of her life in Atlanta, Georgia and received her undergraduate degree from the University of Georgia in Business Management.
When she’s not reporting, Devin practices yoga, reads thriller novels and loudly cheers for her beloved Georgia Bulldawgs.