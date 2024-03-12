Caretaker mental health event in Grants Pass

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — A special event for caregivers is happening this Friday in Grants Pass. The Josephine County Domestic and Sexual Violence Council is hosting its annual leadership summit at the Bear Hotel in Grants Pass.

This year’s theme is how people in caretaking professions such as social service workers, law enforcement, or trauma counselors can help themselves cope with the trauma they encounter on a daily basis.

Organizer Susie Ellwood says guests will hear from three professional speakers on dealing with compassion, and fatigue, working through challenging feelings, and unpacking trauma through Dream Therapy.

You work with a population of people who are just devastated in their lives and struggling. It becomes a part of who you are.

The event takes place Friday from 10:00am to 3:00pm. $25 tickets will be available at the door and include breakfast and lunch.

Ellwood says anyone who feels that they might benefit from this event is welcome to attend.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.