Driver arrested for homicide and felony evading in Siskiyou County

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Ore. — A driver is in custody following a lengthy police pursuit in Siskiyou County.

CHP Yreka says it received information of a suspect wanted for homicide out of Corvallis heading southbound on I-5 towards California.

It was able to locate the suspect’s vehicle near Central Yreka. After a traffic stop, the suspect sped away eluding police on a lengthy pursuit through the Yreka and Mount Shasta areas. After deploying spike strips the chase ended on North Old Stage Road in Mount Shasta.

Police found a weapon believed to be used in a homicide being investigated in Corvallis in the car.

