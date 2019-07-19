City council hears appeal for controversial development in east Medford neighborhood

MEDFORD, Ore. – A controversial plan for a convenience store and car wash was heard by Medford city councilors for the first time this week. After a lengthy discussion, councilors decided to reverse the Site Planning and Architectural Commission’s decision to deny the plan saying SPAC made the findings improperly.
Thursday night’s city council meeting lasted well into the evening, with councilors even motioned to extend the meeting until midnight.
Springbrook corners LLC. wants to build a gas station, car wash, and coffee kiosk at the intersection of McAndrews and Springbrook. People who live in that area have been voicing their outrage over the plan, and back in May, those neighbors say they breathed a sigh of relief when the site plan architectural committee shot it down.
But, the owner of the land made an appeal, bringing the plan back on the table. It’s bringing panic back to residents who dislike the idea of bringing this kind of development to an almost exclusively residential area.
“This proposed development would be a safety traffic and livability issue, it would definitely degrade nice neighborhoods into something unlivable and undesirable,” one concerned resident said.
“If you do choose to approve this project it will be obvious that you have failed to protect and serve the people who have elected you to this office,” another concerned resident said.
More than a dozen residents begged councilors to shoot down the plan tonight. but also on the podium– the developments lawyer, who said they would be willing to work with council if the plan was approved. The planning office suggested making some changes to the development like cutting back on business hours.
With several amendments including restricted hours on the car wash, developing a landscape barrier and a noise study analysis, councilors voted to add a continuance to the hearing tonight to discuss changes made Thursday and will have their final vote on August 15th. No matter the decision, it can still be appealed at the state level.
Devin Gooden graduated from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication with a Master’s degree in Sports Journalism.
She has spent most of her life in Atlanta, Georgia and received her undergraduate degree from the University of Georgia in Business Management.
When she’s not reporting, Devin practices yoga, reads thriller novels and loudly cheers for her beloved Georgia Bulldawgs.