Home
City of Talent gives first reading to ban single-use plastics

City of Talent gives first reading to ban single-use plastics

Top Stories Video ,

TALENT, Ore. — City Councilors met Wednesday night for the first reading of an ordinance that would ban single-use plastics.

The ordinance would prohibit restaurants and grocery stores from using single-use plastic food items, including straws, bottles, and utensils in the city.

The state legislature recently passed a number of similar bills including one prohibiting single-use plastic bags. Another bill passed bans restaurants and other food and beverage companies from giving out single-use plastic straws unless a customer specifically requests one.

“This ban and this momentum and this movement is about reducing waste especially from pervasive single-use plastics and about empowering consumers to consume consciously,” Emily Berlant, Talent City Councilor, said.

Berlant said many Talent businesses are already doing away with single-use plastics.

If the ordinance passes, the ban would go into effect in January 2020.

 

 

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »