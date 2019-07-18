City of Talent gives first reading to ban single-use plastics

TALENT, Ore. — City Councilors met Wednesday night for the first reading of an ordinance that would ban single-use plastics.
The ordinance would prohibit restaurants and grocery stores from using single-use plastic food items, including straws, bottles, and utensils in the city.
The state legislature recently passed a number of similar bills including one prohibiting single-use plastic bags. Another bill passed bans restaurants and other food and beverage companies from giving out single-use plastic straws unless a customer specifically requests one.
“This ban and this momentum and this movement is about reducing waste especially from pervasive single-use plastics and about empowering consumers to consume consciously,” Emily Berlant, Talent City Councilor, said.
Berlant said many Talent businesses are already doing away with single-use plastics.
If the ordinance passes, the ban would go into effect in January 2020.
NBC5 News Multimedia Journalist Rayvan Vares was born and raised in Honolulu, Hawai’i. He graduated from Southern Oregon University with a degree in Communication. While attending SOU, he studied abroad in Japan.
When he’s not reporting, Rayvan enjoys working out, dancing hula, and traveling. Feel free to email him with story ideas, [email protected]