Coin drive set up for child burn victim

MEDFORD, Ore. — Just days after an apartment fire displaced six families and left at least one child with severe injuries, a local elementary school is stepping in to help.
Five-year-old Olivia is a kindergartener at Orchard Hill Elementary School.
Orchard Hill Elementary launched the school-wide campaign, “Coins for Caring”, to help raise funds for Olivia and her family.
She suffered severe burns last Friday and now her school is organizing a coin drive to help with expenses.
The principal tells NBC5 News they are doing all they can to help bring Olivia home.
“She captures the heart of anybody that seizes her,” said Shawna Schleif, Principle of Orchard Hill Elementary. “She’s spunky, energetic, fun, strong-willed, and a spirited young girl and we just hope that fighting spirit is going to help her endure what she’s enduring right now,” she added.
The money will help aid traveling cost to Portland where Olivia is being treated.
She has undergone three surgeries and has burns on more than 50 percent of her body.
The school is also accepting donations of clothing and other items that can be dropped off at the school.
If you would like to help, call the school at 541-779-1766.
