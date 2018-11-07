What to do if you make a mistake on your ballot

The Jackson County Elections Office knows this – but they want to make sure every vote is counted.
The elections office will spend the next two weeks gathering new ballots and verifying signatures, making sure all voters voices are heard.
If there was an error in your ballot, the elections office will send you a notice in the mail. From there, you’ll have 14 days to go to the elections office, pick up a new ballot or verify your signature.
If you get one of those notices, Chris Walker, Jackson County Clerk, says not to be discouraged.
“It can make a difference,” said Walker, “because even if we have a really close race, those ballots could mean the difference between somebody getting elected and not getting elected.”
If you’ve already filled out your ballot but have not turned it in, the office has two-person, mixed-affiliation boards reviewing each ballot. So if you change your mind or marked something wrong, you can cross it off clearly or even write ‘no’ next to it. Then, clearly mark the one you do want.