Community Cupid cards still needed

CENTRAL POINT, Ore — Central Point Parks and Recreation Department is still looking for Valentine’s cards to donate to local seniors. The program has been hugely successful in the past.

The Community Cupid’s Program, as it’s called, asks locals to make or purchase Valentine’s cards, and then fill them with simply a kind message. The cards go to Central Point senior citizens for Valentine’s Day.

You can sign up to do this on Central Point’s website here. The finished cards need to be dropped off at City Hall by today (2/7/24). Their lobby hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-4:00pm.

