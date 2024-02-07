Renovations begin on Bear Creek Park playground

MEDFORD, Ore. — Rebuilding has begun on the Olsrud Family Community Playground at Medford’s Bear Creek Park. Construction is underway on the toddler side of the playground.

Almost exactly a year ago that part of the playground was destroyed overnight in what police believed to be arson. The city says the new renovations include reinstalling the rubberized tires, upgrading the toys and equipment, and adding new fence posts and lights.

Construction is expected to be finished by late March.

