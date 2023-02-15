Community invited to weigh in on Almeda, South Obenchain fire recovery

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Rogue Reimagined is holding a pair of virtual listening sessions to help those recovering from the Almeda and South Obenchain fires.

Caryn Wheeler Clay from the Jackson County Community Long-Term Recovery Group said it’s looking to create a list of actionable items.

She said her organization wants to be able to show tangible results, once they know what residents want to see.

She said, “We lost over 2,600 units of housing with thousands of our neighbors displaced, so that takes a long time to come back.”

The February 15 virtual session will be followed by another on February 22. Both of them will be held between 6:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.

To learn more, visit roguereimagined.org