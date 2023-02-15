Wild River Pizza & Brewing holding fundraiser for David’s Chair

MEDFORD, Ore. – A popular Rogue Valley restaurant is holding a fundraiser to help enrich the lives of people with mobility challenges.

David’s Chair Outdoor Mobility Systems is a non-profit organization that offers the use of track chairs to the mobility impaired for outdoor activities.

On Monday, David’s Chair is partnering with Wild River Pizza and Brewing Company to raise awareness and funds for their mission.

The restaurant will be donating a portion of its sales from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on February 20 at its Medford location to David’s Chair.

David’s Chair will be present with SWAG, raffles, and giveaways.

To learn more about David’s Chair, visit www.davidschair.org