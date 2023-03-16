Convicted criminal from Jackson County dies in prison

PENDLETON, Ore. – A man convicted of crimes in Jackson County died in an Eastern Oregon prison.

The Oregon Department of Corrections reported that 55-year-old Keith Edward Wild passed away Wednesday while incarcerated at Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution in Pendleton.

Wild entered prison custody on May 12, 2020, from Jackson County with the earliest release date of July 12, 2026, the DOC said.

Out of respect for family or victims, the DOC declined to disclose more information about the crimes committed, though the information is publicly available.

