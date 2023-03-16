Medford Police Department seeks help to reunite stolen items

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Medford Police Department is asking you to help reunite some stolen items with their owners.

MPD showing some photos of stolen items on their Facebook page you can see an electric bike, camping stove, a hatchet and several other items.

If you recognize any of the items in these photos please call 541-840-1202.

MPD is urging victims to report theft crimes as several items were collected from unreported burglaries.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.