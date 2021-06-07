Home
Deadline is Monday for no-cost fire debris clean up

SOUTHERN OREGON — The deadline to apply for Jackson County’s no-cost property clean-up is Monday, June 7th.

Jackson County is 80% done with its residential clean-up.

After the deadline, you’ll still need to clean up your property, but it’ll be at your own expense.

“At this point, we’re still sticking to a 16-18 month timeline for when all work will be completed,” said Kevin Alvarado with the Oregon Debris Task Force.

Cleanup crews will remove ash and structural debris, hazard trees, concrete foundations and burned vehicles at no cost to the homeowner. Once completed, the property will be ready for rebuilding. The property owner will receive a letter from the state of Oregon saying that property cleanup is completed.

To date, Task Force crews have completed cleanup of more than 1,417 home sites impacted by the Almeda Dr. Fire representing approximately 87% of all home sites currently enrolled in the program. Crews will then move on to other parts of the state impacted by last year’s devastating fires.

To submit your Right of Entry form and for more information:

  • Visit wildfire.oregon.gov/cleanup or
  • Call the wildfire debris cleanup hotline: 503-934-1700. 

More information:

