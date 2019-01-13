Deadly early morning crash in Josephine County

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – A single car left the road in the area of the 1100 block of Lower River Road, violently crashing into trees, just after 2:30 Saturday morning.
The preliminary investigation has found that 38-year old, Jason Barker of Grants Pass wasn’t able to navigate a curve and drove off the roadway and hit a tree. Rural Metro Fire and AMR Josephine County responded, but Barker was pronounced dead at the scene once they arrived.
OSP took over the investigation and is now investigating alcohol as a potential factor in the crash.
