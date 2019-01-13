Jacksonville residents celebrate grand opening of new community center

For more than 20 years of planning and hundreds of volunteers and donations, the Jacksonville Community Center is finally open to the public. For the past three years, the group has raised more than $720,000 to build the facility.
“What is so neat about this is that everybody’s dream and all the work and volunteers have always just stayed together for this whole entire project,” said Rick Patsche, Jacksonville Community Center President.
Patsche said the many hours of hard work from children all the way to senior citizens made it possible.
“To a group of seniors who for 17 years at the thrift shop collected quarters, dimes, and nickels to put together almost $250,000 in cash and donated it to this project,” said Patsche.
The 2900 square foot building combines the original historic cottage with a brand new entertaining area and kitchen.
Organizers said the new space can be used for community events and other activities.
“It’s amazing, the community really needs this building and this space,” said Char Ormonde, Jacksonville resident. “The senior’s programs would be fantastic as well as your fitness programs, all kinds of different things.”
Organizers said their 20-year dream has finally come true.
“Jacksonville Community Center is a place to bring anybody and everybody,” said Patsche.
