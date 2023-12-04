Deadly shooting in Medford apartment complex kills two people

MEDFORD, Ore. – Medford police say one person died at the scene and another later died at the hospital, after a shooting in a parking lot at Charles Point Apartments in South Medford.

Early this Sunday morning, at around 5:40 a.m., Medford police responded to reports of a disorderly disturbance at Charles Point Apartments on Highgate Street.

When they arrived, they found two gunshot victims.

One died at the scene.

The other was transported to the hospital and died hours later.

Not much is known about who is responsible, but Medford police say they’re working with other agencies in the investigation.

This fatal shooting occurred just over 24-hours after a shooting late Friday night at Buffalo Wild Wings.

While some might be concerned about the gun violence, MPD says the two shootings are not related.

MPD Lieutenant Geoff Kirkpatrick said,

“It’s seriously concerning to us that people are settling their arguments with firearms, but I don’t know if that means there’s some sort of violent trend, sometimes these things happen in groups. It doesn’t mean over a long period of time that we’re seeing an alarming amount of gun violence; however, this weekend we have. And that is concerning to us.”

Police say that you should try to stay aware and remove yourself from situations that you feel might be potentially dangerous.

No one is in custody at this time and the names of the deceased have not been released.

Stay with us for updates on this developing story.

