Debris burn gets out of control in Ashland

ASHLAND, Ore. — Fire crews responded to a small fire after a debris burn got out of control Wednesday afternoon.
It happened on Highway 99, near the car dealerships on the north side of town around noon.
Fire District 5 said the homeowner was unable to put out the fire on his own and called 911.
The high winds helped spread the flames.
“I would just remind people when they’re burning outdoors to keep the fire manageable,” Captain Bob Holt said. “Have tools available such as shovels as well as water available,” he added.
Fire crews managed to keep the fire under a quarter acre in size.
