Here’s what did and didn’t pass during Oregon’s 2024 legislative session

SALEM, Ore. – “This was an extremely bipartisan session. That’s pretty extraordinary.”

Oregon’s short legislative session wrapped up Thursday, three days before the constitutional deadline.

This 32-day session focused heavily on passing Measure 110 reforms and Governor Tina Kotek’s housing package.

“We did a lot of work on housing including the passage of the governor’s housing bill,” said District 5 Representative Pam Marsh, who represents southern Jackson County. “We did a lot of work on addictions and public safety in a huge package of investments. And some new misdemeanor language that will affect possession of hard drugs.”

Rep. Marsh said one surprising focus this session was the campaign finance reform bill.

“I did not see that coming when we started the short session,” Marsh said. “But there were some very intense negotiations that went on between a number of different entities who all have an interest in campaign finance reform from different perspectives. And as a result they gave us a bill that we all agreed to.”

This bill, titled House Bill 4024, will limit large donations from people and organizations to a political candidate. Political campaigns on both the local and state level will also be required to submit expenditure reports showing where funding came from if the donation is over $5 thousand.

While many of the bills related to wildfire protections were not passed this session, a wildfire relief tax exemption bill did make it through to the governor’s desk.

“Unfortunately I have had too many of my residents in my district from Curry to Douglas counties lose their homes due to wildfire,” said Senator David Brock Smith. “This is a pretty exceptional bill to help them with those tax relief dollars.”

Rep. Marsh says though she is disappointed wildfire funding was not approved this session, there is still funding in the budget to continue wildfire relief efforts through this year.

“We know that we need to do all the prevention work possible in order to keep our communities as safe as possible.”

Some of the other bills that weren’t able to be addressed this session include the book ban bill and a bill aimed at keeping Oregon on permanent standard time.

The governor now has 30 days to sign the bills before they go into law.

