Discussion over Ashland Stop and ID law postponed

ASHLAND, Ore— Ashland City Council is once again tabling the discussion of a controversial ordinance known as the Stop and I.D. law.
The council was meant to talk about the ordinance at their last meeting but ran out of time. The discussion was rescheduled for Tuesday but is now postponed.
Mayor John Stromberg released a statement saying:
The issue is not yet ripe for decision because the City Council, as well as the community, needs more of an opportunity to explore the intent and consequences of the ordinance in an open, respectful process. Current apprehensions about police-community relations nationwide have made it difficult to analyze this ordinance in the thoughtful, inclusive manner characteristic of this Council at its best.
The ordinance was granted a one year trial period which has since expired. The council is now considering whether or not to extend the ordinance permanently.
Mayor Stromberg says he hopes to revisit the topic between now and October 2o.
Blakely McHugh is a weather forecaster and reporter for NBC5 News. She graduated Magna Cum Laude from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Blakely is a native of San Diego, CA.
Blakely is excited to be in southern Oregon, a place that gets all the seasons and has similar temperatures to Arizona in the summer! When she’s not at work, you can find her relaxing at home watching TV and cuddling with her cat, Dallas. She also enjoys trying new places to eat and exploring the outdoors.
Blakely loves meeting new people so if you see her out and about, say “Hi!”