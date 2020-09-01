Medford gets new ballot box

MEDFORD, Ore.— Voters in Medford now had a 2nd location to drop of their official ballots this fall.
The Jackson County Clerks office installed a new ballet box outside of the Medford Library on Monday. It’s located in the parking lot between Riverside Avenue and East 10th Street.
Jackson County Clerk, Chris Walker, says they wanted to accommodate voters and make it easier for them to cast their ballots.
The county now has a total of 7, 24-hour ballot drop off locations. They plan to open as early as October 16th.
