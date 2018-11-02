Donations for soldiers overseas wanted

A local group wants to make sure troops deployed overseas aren’t forgotten this holiday season.
The Rogue Valley chapter of the Non Commissioned Officers Association is gathering donations for care packages for troops deployed in Afghanistan.
The specific base these packages are going to doesn’t have a post exchange and has sparse facilities, meaning the troops don’t have easy access to things like personal hygiene products or snacks.
“Our hope is particularly with Christmas coming up that we can fill that void with things that they need,” said NCOA Chairman Terry Haines, ” as well as special things that will help them understand that Christmas is a special time of year.”
The NCOA suggests that anyone who wants to help make monetary donations over buying supplies. That way they can go out and buy and pack the packages themselves, since they can only send them in specific boxes and requires special postage.
The NCOA asks that you send donations and make any checks out to Rogue Chapter #1260, NCOA and mail to PO Box 5597, Central Point, OR 97502.
They are a 501 C (19) tax deductible organization and their EIN is 93-0874428.