APD: Deer likely killed by cougar found near school

ASHLAND, Ore. — Police say a deer carcass was found early Wednesday morning near an Ashland elementary school.
APD now says there’s been more than 8 sightings of big cats in town in the past two weeks.
A photo of the mauled deer got a lot of attention on social media, but it’s where the photo was taken that has people taking notice.
“People just need to be careful…and not run, if they see a cougar,” said the Southam Family.
The family is living only a few blocks away from where a photo showing a deer carcass half-eaten by what police say is a cougar.
The deer was found just down the road from a local school, Bellview Elementary.
The principal told NBC5 News that she’s heard nothing about the photo. She also said there’s a lot of bears in the area.
In fact, cougars aren’t causing too much concern for anyone.
“I don’t worry usually because it’s night time sightings…,” said the Southam family.
While the Southam family isn’t fretting about the big cat or cats, they’re not sure how they’d feel if they actually saw one.
“I’d stay inside…I think that would have a distinct effect,” they said.
