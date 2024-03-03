‘Dune’ book series author inspired by Oregon dunes

OREGON — Here’s a little Oregon trivia for you – Frank Herbert, an American science-fiction author, was actually inspired to write his six-book ‘Dune’ series after visiting the Oregon Dunes.

Herbert is a Northwest native, he was born in Tacoma, Washington in 1920, but later moved to Salem. Eventually, he would start a career in journalism and actually worked a stint at the Glendale Star in Douglas County.

In 1957 Herbert visited Florence and the Oregon Dunes which inspired his desert world of ‘Arrakis’. Also, the desert planet of Star Wars ‘Tatooine’ was then inspired by Herbert’s ‘Dune’.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.