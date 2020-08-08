Eagle Point School District announces distance learning to start school year

EAGLE POINT, Ore. — Another southern Oregon school district announced it’s moving to distance learning for all students at the start of the school year.
The Eagle Point School District announced its decision this morning said it will have all students doing comprehensive distance learning to start the fall. Along with the decision to not reopen campuses in the Fall, the district also pushed back the start of school to September 14th. Eagle Point said it’s working on making sure that students have access to all the tools they’ll need before starts school. The school district said it has a lot of loose ends it still has to work out, but its first priority is keeping people safe.
“We know that they’re struggling and we know our families are struggling and we’d like to have them back in the school. But we’re living in a pandemic and we don’t know where we’re going to be at each step but this is where we are now,” Eagle Point School District Superintendent, Andy Kovach said.
The district said once state and county measures allow, it will allow students to return to in-person learning. The district adds it believes by the time that happens health and safety requirements will probably still be in place and a hybrid model will be necessary before it can return to full-time in-person instruction.
