St. Mary’s School gears up for online schooling for students in Fall

MEDFORD, Ore. — St. Mary’s School is headed back to school in a couple of weeks and will also be continuing with its online learning plan.
The school said the regulations from the Governor also apply to private schools, and it was not able to meet the metrics set out for the county and state. The school said it will be continuing it’s distance learning plan from March that it said was successful.
“We’re going to be working with teachers to make sure than they pace their classes and use the different technological techniques to help students get an even better online education.”
St. Mary’s School works on a module schedule which is different from the semesters most school districts work off. The school will begin classes for its next module online on August 20th.
