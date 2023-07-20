Evacuations downgraded, road reopened after Table Rock Road fire

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – UPDATE, 5:18 p.m. Thursday: Jackson County Emergency Management says all Level 3 evacuations in Central Point have been downgraded to Level 2.

Jackson County Roads says all road closures have also been lifted. Use caution when driving through the area.

****

UPDATE: Jackson County Emergency Management issued a Level 3 Evacuation at 4:11 p.m. Thursday.

Evacuate immediately from the following areas: North Peace Land and Judge Ln in Central Point. Northbound traffic on Table Rock Road is currently closed at Wilson Road.

ODF says forward progress of the fire has been stopped as of 4:07 p.m. and all active fire has been extinguished.

ODF says the fire was last mapped around 25 acres.

Firefighters are still working on a structure fire of a shop, which has been putting out black smoke.

****

ORIGINAL STORY:

Crews are responding to a 8-10 acre grass fire on Table Rock Road and Latigo Lane in Central Point.

The Sheriff’s Office says evacuations are currently in place in the immediate area. Law enforcement is currently going door to door for evacuations.

Oregon Department of Forestry says the fire is being driven by wind.

Firefighters are continuing to engage in an aggressive attack. ODF says they are working to stop the spread.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.