Level 2 evacuations issued for 15k acre Flat Fire

AGNESS, Ore. – Curry County issued a Level 2 evacuation for all of Agness down to Quosatana Creek Campground.

Curry County Justice says during Level 2, people should be ready to leave the area at a moment’s notice. It does not mean you have to immediately evacuate.

The Sheriff’s Office will send Emergency messages over Everbridge, which will give phone notifications. You can sign up for these emergency notices by going to the Curry County website.

The Red Cross has opened an evacuation shelter at Gold Beach High School.

The fire initially began July 15, 2 miles southeast of Agness.

As of Thursday, the Flat Fire is 15,217 acres with 0% containment.

Fire crews said they were able to do some targeted burns on the northwest flank overnight into Thursday thanks in large part to rising humidity levels.

“Humidity was really well last night, it was a good night for firefighting,” Public Information Officer for Northwest Incident Response Team 6, Doug Epperson said. “It kept things down. We actually did three burn operations last night because the conditions were well.”

Epperson said because of the high overnight humidity levels, crews have five to six more days of potential burning.

An air quality advisory has been extended from Thursday until Saturday for southern Curry County and all of Josephine County.

Curry County officials have said the fire was human caused, but the investigation is still ongoing.

