FERC releases findings on Jordan Cove LNG Project on Oregon coast

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission or FERC gave measured approval to the Jordan Cove LNG project on the Oregon coast and accompanied pipeline.
In more than 1000 pages, FERC found that the project would have a number of environmental impacts, but if certain steps were taken they could be mitigated. On Friday, the agency released a draft environmental impact statement for the twice-denied Jordan Cove Pipeline.
In the document, FERC found the Jordan Cove LNG project and pipeline had presented options to lessen the risks to the environment. The proposed Pacific Connector pipeline route crosses sections of Coos, Douglas, Jackson, and Klamath counties.
Jackson County commissioners have come out against the proposal, while both Klamath county commissioners and the city of Malin are supporting it.
Environmental groups worry about the risks associated, but the companies involved say it would be a boon to the economy.
“This is a huge step backward for the climate and it also doesn’t benefit our community. This is a fracked gas pipeline,” Rogue Climate representative, Allie Rosenbluth said. “It’s not for us, it will only hurt us.”
“We’re still reviewing the extensive document we just do see it as further momentum behind the project itself,” Jordan Cove LNG representative, Tasha Cadotte said. “we will continue to consult with stakeholders and move toward the final application in January.”
The release of this document marks the start of the 90 day public comment period.
Among the agency’s recommendations, FERC proposed the companies involved identify safe working areas, do construction during the dry season and install temporary erosion control devices.
Those who wish to comment can either submit statements online, send a paper copy to the FERC offices in Washington, D.C. (reference Project docket numbers CP17-494-000 and CP17-495-000), or attend public comment sessions that have yet to be announced.
