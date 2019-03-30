Veterans gather to mark Vietnam War veterans day

EAGLE POINT, Ore. —March 29th is nationally recognized as Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day. It marks the anniversary of the last U.S. combat troops to leave Vietnam.
President Trump signed the Vietnam war veterans act of 2017, to remember the sacrifices of the 9 million U.S. service members who served during the era.
Hundreds gathered from across southern Oregon Friday at the Eagle Point National Cemetery and at Riverside Park in Grants Pass for the celebration.
“I’ve seen tears in a lot of veterans eyes,” said Bob Huff, a Vietnam veteran. “In all reality, it’s pride, particularly when you have your family tell you like ‘hey thank you for you did’ and I think that’s goodness.”
America entered the war in an attempt to stop the spread of communism in South Vietnam. However, Americans were largely against the United States involvement and because of that, many Vietnam veterans were mistreated when they came home and didn’t get the welcome they deserved.
Huff stressed that men and women in uniform don’t have a choice in where they’re deployed to or the politics behind it.
“It’s important to me,” said Raul Lopez, another Vietnam veteran. “Never forget even though they’ve passed, there are current veterans that are still in our communities that still need our support.”
About a dozen vendors were set up at the event in Grants Pass, to offer the vets services and resources.
There were some tears and many smiles and words of praise.
