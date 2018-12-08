Fire investigators determine cause of Rogue River home fire

Update: 12/7/18 6:45 p.m. ROGUE RIVER, Ore. — Rogue River Fire District confirms the cause of the home fire Thursday night was due to a power outlet shortage.
Christmas tree lights were plugged into a loose outlet that sparked the fire in the residents’ living room.
“When you plug any electrical device into an outlet, make sure you feel solid contact,” said Fire Marshal Michael Gavlik. “If that plug is loose at all, that outlet needs to get replaced.”
22 firefighters fought the flames for 2-3 hours before fully containing the fire.
No one was home at the time.
ROGUE RIVER, Ore. — A home is a total loss after a fire sparked in Rogue River on Thursday night.
Fire officials say neighbors noticed a large column of smoke forming around 5 at night.
They immediately called 911, but when firefighters arrived… the home was already fully engulfed in flames.
Multiple agencies responded from Grants Pass Fire and Rescue, Rural Metro, to the Rogue River Fire Department.
Tanya Hudson, a friend of the homeowner, says she was there when her friend got the call… they then drove to her house and were dumbfounded by what they saw.
“I can’t even imagine what I’d be going through right now,” Hudson said. “It’s sad, it’s sad… it’s Christmas.”
The fire marshall says he talked to homeowners who say a few items may have been left on.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation tonight.
Stay with NBC5 News for updates on this developing story.
