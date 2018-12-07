Firefighters respond to Chimney fire in Ashland

ASHLAND, Ore. — A fire in a chimney sent Ashland Fire and Rescue into action Friday morning.
Crews were called to Scenic drive and Coolidge street around 11 a.m. Firefighters said the tenants were using the wood stove. They’re the ones who called 911.
“The fire extended from the chimney into the walls of the house,” said Battalion Chief Kelly Burns. “Crews worked hard to make sure it didn’t consume the rest of the house.”
Everyone in the home made it out safely. Firefighters say it is important to have working smoke detectors in your home and have your chimneys cleaned and inspected if you plan on using them.
The fire remains under investigation.
