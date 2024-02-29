“First Crush 2024” – Greater Grants Pass Rotary Club event

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Here’s a fun local event this Saturday (3/2/24), that doubles as a chance to give back.

The 15th annual “First Crush” gives you the chance to sample food and drinks from the valley’s best gourmet restaurants, wineries, and breweries. And plus, there will also be raffles and prizes.

The event is put on by the Greater Grants Pass Rotary Club and benefits our community tremendously. For example, funds from the event will go to multiple nonprofits within the community, such as Sleep in Heavenly Peace, the Rogue Community College Foundation, and the Josephine County Food Bank.

We spoke with the President of the Greater Grants Pass Rotary, Lisa McClease-Kelly who said, “We have some really great raffle prizes. I think they’re all over about $500 in value. We have an automotive basket, we have a local basket with restaurants and wineries and gift certificates. There’s a lot available for the raffle.”

It will take place at the Evergreen Federal pavilion building at the Josephine County Fairgrounds from 4:00pm to 7:00pm on Saturday.

For ticket information and to get in on the fun go to http://firstcrushtickets.com.

