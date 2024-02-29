21st Annual Radiothon for Saint Jude Children’s Hospital

MEDFORD, Ore. – Bicoastal Media is hosting the 21st annual Radiothon on Thursday, February 29th and Friday, March 1st. Local radio station Q100.3 Host Bryce Burtner will be broadcasting for a total of 24 hours. The event raises awareness and money for Saint Jude Children’s research hospital, based in Memphis. Thanks to pledges and contributions, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing, or food.

Burtner says over the last 20 years, Bicoastal Media has raised more than 9.5 million dollars for Saint Jude.

Burtner says, “The craziest thing in the whole wide world for me to even fathom… is go a hospital or a doctor’s office and have that doctor come back and say, ‘Your child has cancer.'”

If you’d like to donate, text the word “HOPE” to 62626 or call Q-100.3 before 6 pm March 1st.

Burtner hopes the total donations can surpass 10 million dollars by the end of the event.

