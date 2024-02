JACKSON COUNTY, Ore.– The US and Oregon Departments of Justice are considering legal action against PacifiCorp to recover losses from the 2020 wildfires in Southern Oregon.

According to their parent company Berkshire Hathaway’s annual report the justice departments have already informed PacifiCorp that they are contemplating filing lawsuits.

According to Berkshire Hathaway the company has already paid out nearly $700 million in settlements for the 2020 wildfires.

We reached out to PacifiCorp and the Oregon Department of Justice but they have not responded.

