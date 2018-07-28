First ever Veteran Benefit Expo in Southern Oregon

MEDFORD, Ore. — Dozens of Veteran service providers were at the Medford Armory Saturday to inform Veterans about agencies and services they may not know about.
Over 450 Veterans turned out to the expo. From health care and finance to business and mental health, the expo aims to raise awareness about what’s available to the men and women who’ve served.
“We wanted the Veteran community no matter what generation your in, World War II to Iraq to Vietnam, to know all the resources and benefits that exist both at the state and federal level and also locally,” Nicole Hoef, Communications Director of the Oregon Department of Veterans Affairs said.
The annual event is organized by the Oregon Department of Veteran Affairs and is hosted in different locations throughout the state.
The event will be held in Pendleton next year.
