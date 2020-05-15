Gold Hill Whitewater park submitting 2028 Olympics bid

The director of the park said having this course outside of the main LA Olympics area isn’t unheard of. It’s been done before in the 1996 Atlanta Olympics. When a course was built in Tennessee.
The Gold Hill Whitewater Center was recently visited by the architect of that course and an Olympic gold medalist. According to the park, both said they thought the construction would be more than possible. With the Olympic committee looking to save money, it might be a perfect time.
Devin Gooden graduated from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication with a Master’s degree in Sports Journalism.
She has spent most of her life in Atlanta, Georgia and received her undergraduate degree from the University of Georgia in Business Management.
When she’s not reporting, Devin practices yoga, reads thriller novels and loudly cheers for her beloved Georgia Bulldawgs.