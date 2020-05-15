Home
Gold Hill Whitewater park submitting 2028 Olympics bid

GOLD HILL, Ore. — It’s a story we’ve been talking about for years, but now a Gold Hill Water Park could have a serious shot at becoming part of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

The director of the park said having this course outside of the main LA Olympics area isn’t unheard of. It’s been done before in the 1996 Atlanta Olympics. When a course was built in Tennessee.

The Gold Hill Whitewater Center was recently visited by the architect of that course and an Olympic gold medalist. According to the park, both said they thought the construction would be more than possible. With the Olympic committee looking to save money, it might be a perfect time.

“This is actually the time to realize there is an alternative to save them an enormous amount of money,” Gold Hill Whitewater Center President, Steve Kiesling said. “Say hey guys, we can save you $50-100 million if you come here and do a natural course and help the environment. It’s a good pitch.”
Kiesling said the trip to pitch the park is on hold due to coronavirus. But if the bid is accepted, it could be the first Olympic event ever held in Oregon.

