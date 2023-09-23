Golf tournament for veteran’s mental health and suicide awareness

MEDFORD, Ore. – A golf tournament at Stoneridge Golf Club took place to spread awareness on veteran’s mental health and suicide.

Stoneridge staff tell us, the first ’22 a Day is Too Many’ tournament had a turnout of over 100 participants.

The name of the event is based off of a study that found an estimated 22 veterans take their own life every day.

Tabitha Carlson is the one behind the event after she lost her boyfriend, Michael Lou Depew to suicide.

He served as a Marine Corp corporal for four years and was described as a happy, funny and caring individual.

Carlson said she was blindsided by his death and is now trying to spread awareness to check in on veterans you might know.

Carlson said, “I’ve never been around a lot of veterans, I’ve never had that experience in my life, but once he took his own life and I started talking to people about that, it turns out it’s not that unusual in the veteran community and it’s actually something that’s pretty common. And I wish I had known then what I know now about that.”

Carlson wore one of Depew’s military shirts in remembrance of him.

The tournament ended with a big meal and raffle for participants.

Carlson says you can still contribute by checking out some of their partnered non- profits and organizations like the Non-Commissioned Officers Association, the Mighty Oaks Foundation, and the Operation Rambo non-profit.

