Walk 4 Recovery back in the Rogue Valley

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Oregon Recovers group has been traveling all over the state to host walks advocating to end the addiction crisis.

It was here in Medford at Hawthorne Park.

The Walk 4 Recovery event featured speakers and informational booths where people could learn more about addiction recovery.

They say that Oregon has the second highest addiction rate in the country and ranks last in access to treatment.

They tell us that substances like fentanyl and methamphetamine contribute to this but that alcohol really drives the issue.

Oregon Recover’s Mike Marshall said, “alcohol kills twice as many people than drug overdoses every day in Oregon and it’s dirt cheap. And so, it’s a combination of all those things that… 18% of Oregon’s population is addicted to a substance, mostly alcohol, so these walks are all about bringing attention to that.”

They say the event also aims to bring people in recovery, and their friends and family to celebrate their come back.

They will be hosting another walk at the Klamath Falls Commons, tomorrow starting at 10 a.m.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.