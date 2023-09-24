Walk 4 Recovery back in the Rogue Valley

Posted by Maximus Osburn September 23, 2023

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Oregon Recovers group has been traveling all over the state to host walks advocating to end the addiction crisis.

It was here in Medford at Hawthorne Park.

The Walk 4 Recovery event featured speakers and informational booths where people could learn more about addiction recovery.

They say that Oregon has the second highest addiction rate in the country and ranks last in access to treatment.

They tell us that substances like fentanyl and methamphetamine contribute to this but that alcohol really drives the issue.

Oregon Recover’s Mike Marshall said, “alcohol kills twice as many people than drug overdoses every day in Oregon and it’s dirt cheap. And so, it’s a combination of all those things that… 18% of Oregon’s population is addicted to a substance, mostly alcohol, so these walks are all about bringing attention to that.”

They say the event also aims to bring people in recovery, and their friends and family to celebrate their come back.

They will be hosting another walk at the Klamath Falls Commons, tomorrow starting at 10 a.m.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.

Tags:
Maximus Osburn
View More Posts
Maximus Osburn is a reporter for NBC5 News. He studied at California State University-Northridge, graduating with a degree in Broadcasting. Maximus is an avid martial arts enthusiast and combat sports fan. He even traveled to Thailand to train with martial arts experts. Maximus loves movies, nature, and doing things outside his comfort zone, like swimming in sub-freezing lakes in the winter.
Skip to content