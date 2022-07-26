Gov. Kate Brown declares state of emergency in 25 Oregon counties due to forecasted heat

SALEM, Ore.— Governor Kate Brown Tuesday declared a state of emergency in 25 Oregon counties, as extreme heat is in the forecast.

The declaration was made to “ensure additional resources are available to respond to forecasted excessively high temperatures.”

The governor’s office says multiple days of extreme heat with little or no cooling overnight may also impact critical infrastructure, causing utility outages and transportation disruptions.

The Governor has directed the Oregon Department of Emergency Management (OEM) to activate the state’s Emergency Coordination Center to coordinate essential protective measures.

Brown also directed state agencies to provide any assistance requested by OEM to support response efforts.



“With many parts of Oregon facing a high heat wave, it is critical that every level of government has the resources they need to help keep Oregonians safe and healthy,” said Governor Brown. “I encourage everyone to take proactive steps to keep themselves and their families safe, including drinking plenty of fluids, taking advantage of cooling centers, and checking in on neighbors, friends, and loved ones.”



The state of emergency will continue from July 25 through July 31.

