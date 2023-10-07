Governor Tina Kotek continues Oregon tour, appears in Jackson County

MEDFORD, Ore. – Governor Tina Kotek in Jackson County after wrapping up a visit to Klamath County on Thursday (10/5/2023).

The governor covering several areas in her visit today, including the uncertain future of Measure 110 in the state.

The governor toured several Rogue Valley locations today, holding meetings with health officials from Jackson County, as well as local business leaders.

The visit is part of her ‘One Oregon’ tour.

She pledged to visit every one of the state’s 36 counties her first year in office.

She also mentioned she’s met with different groups, like the leadership of the Klamath tribes and discussed several topics.

One of the main topics today was Measure 110 and changes she wants to see implemented.

Specifically, she wants to focus on prohibiting public use of substances like fentanyl, as well as going after dealers with state police.

Governor Kotek said, “I think we have to make it easier for law enforcement to go after the people who are selling. This is organized crime coming into Oregon, to put fentanyl on the streets. It’s poisoning our communities, it’s killing our kids. So, we need to have a very robust law enforcement reaction as well.”

Governor Kotek says she’s also focused on legislator’s actions, regarding fentanyl.

The legislature has a joint committee focused on the addiction crisis.

Governor Kotek has now visited much of the southern portion of the state late this summer and fall.

That includes Coos, Klamath, Josephine, Douglas and now Jackson counties.

