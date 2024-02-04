Grants Pass City Official’s blog post receives backlash

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — A Grants Pass city official is facing scrutiny over a controversial blog post.

Republican Representative Dwayne Yunker was appointed in December, but a blog post he wrote in August of 2023 has resurfaced due to its anti-LGBTQ sentiment.

The post entitled “No to Gay Pride Month” accuses transgender people of grooming children. Yunker also writes that drag shows are “Clearly an attempt to make pedophilia acceptable.”

Thursday, we received a statement from the Office of Senate Majority Leader Kate Lieber, condemning Yunker’s remarks, saying, “This isn’t about partisan divides or respectful disagreements; this is about keeping vulnerable people alive.”

